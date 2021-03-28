SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Police called in to assist with the recent uptick in gang violence shootings in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood have called on State Police to assist and knockout the recent uptick in gang violence shootings in the city.

Sarno said in a statement part quote, "It is time to turn up the heat on all these gang members and make them very uncomfortable, as they have done to my residents and business community. All these recent shootings are all gang, gun, and drug-related. All are very familiar to our SPD and our court system as repeat violent criminal offenders, and none show any cooperation in stopping this bloodshed."

Sarno said he will also be meeting with Brother Johnnie Vernon of Mission Inc. to continue prevention, intervention, and mitigation efforts.

One dead after shooting, motor vehicle accident on Shawmut St. SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One adult male is dead after a shooting on Shawmut Street in …

Clapprood said in a statement part quote, “I want to thank the Mass State Police for their assistance during this busy period of gang-related activity. I have asked Major Michael Habel for a few extra patrols to provide extra coverage in our hot spot areas.”