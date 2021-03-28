Sarno, Clapprood address DOJ report on the Springfield Police Department

(Western Mass News photo) 

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Police called in to assist with the recent uptick in gang violence shootings in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood have called on State Police to assist and knockout the recent uptick in gang violence shootings in the city.

Sarno said in a statement part quote, "It is time to turn up the heat on all these gang members and make them very uncomfortable, as they have done to my residents and business community. All these recent shootings are all gang, gun, and drug-related. All are very familiar to our SPD and our court system as repeat violent criminal offenders, and none show any cooperation in stopping this bloodshed."

Sarno said he will also be meeting with Brother Johnnie Vernon of Mission Inc. to continue prevention, intervention, and mitigation efforts.

Clapprood said in a statement part quote, “I want to thank the Mass State Police for their assistance during this busy period of gang-related activity. I have asked Major Michael Habel for a few extra patrols to provide extra coverage in our hot spot areas.”

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.