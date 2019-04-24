Springfield officials assist man whose arm became pinned in a car's wheel well.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to Dartmouth Street Wednesday evening to extricate a man whose arm became pinned in a vehicle's wheel well.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that officials were called to 102 Dartmouth Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man that was pinned underneath a vehicle.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they were able to quickly free the man's arm, which was stuck in the wheel well of a Honda Civic.
How his arm became caught in the wheel well remains under investigation.
Leger adds that the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
