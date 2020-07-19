SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People from the community gathered today to create a Black Lives Matter mural, this was after city officials already started planning another mural, across from Springfield City Hall.
Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he wants the people of Springfield to come together in unity, and understand how important this mural is to the city.
"It’s been happening nationally, that these Black Lives Matter murals have been going up, and I think that the murals are important," said Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield.
On Sunday, people from the community came together to begin painting a Black Lives Matter mural in the City of Springfield, covering the brick on Court Square.
"It's our community. Ever since the George Floyd murder, our community has been gathering together continuously to work towards solutions, and one of those solutions is coming together and voicing our concerns for the black community," said Springfield resident Tiffany Allecia.
But city officials also announced plans for an additional Black Lives Matter mural.
Whitfield told Western Mass News - over the phone - that this mural will not only raise awareness but will provide a message to the community.
"We’ve been having a lot of protests out here, and people fighting for racial justice, and this is just another way to fight for it," she said. "It’s a visual that can always be seen, especially from the windows from City Hall."
The owner of Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant, Robert Gossman, has donated $6,500 towards the mural after a recently circulated photo of the restaurant’s dress code prompted a protest on Saturday.
Protesters said the dress code targeted the African-American community, Gossman has since taken down the photo and issued a public apology.
Sarno has also donated to the mural and told Western Mass News he wants the city to unite.
"Of course, Black Lives Matter and mutual respect and working together as one, and understanding each other, that will continue to be my goal and my responsibility to all the people in the City of Springfield," Sarno explained.
Whitfield also said she hopes the painting gets the public involved.
"It will be a community event, it’s for everyone in the community to come out together and fill in the letters," Whitfield said.
Whitfield told us they are planning to begin the mural on September 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.