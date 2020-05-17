SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As restaurants prepare for a possible reopening, officials in the City of Springfield are considering closing certain streets to allow for more outside dining.
Governor Charlie Baker is expected to give more information into a phased reopening plan tomorrow, but local city officials want to be prepared for all outcomes.
"We want to be ready to go and keep our businesses not only to survive but to thrive in this new normal right now," said Springfield's Mayor Domenic Sarno.
For the last ten days - Sarno told Western Mass News he has been working with other city officials to come up with a plan to support businesses reopening.
"We assume it’s going to be Al Fresco dining, which is outside dining with the proper social distancing, we’re already working with the Fort, Nadims [and] we already had in mind Worthington Street," Sarno explained.
Part of that plan consists of temporary road closures downtown to expand the area for outdoor dining.
"Blocking off streets, having certain areas where people can sit outside because it's inside more that people are kind of worried more about, so if we can now figure out ways to keep social distancing and make it safe for outside that’s a great option," said Springfield's City Councilor Malo Brown.
Brown told Western Mass News - over the phone- that reopening safely would help businesses get back on their feet, but making sure people stay safe is a top priority.
"We’re not like every other place, so there are certain protocols and safety measures each person will have to have in place," Brown noted.
Officials are looking into allowing restaurants to serve alcohol outside temporarily without a license until it is safe for indoor dining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.