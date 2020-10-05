SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases in Springfield continue to rise, especially in younger populations.
Both Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris made the announcement on Monday.
The city has now confirmed 166 positive cases. That number is up from the 124 cases reported last week.
This spike is being seen the most in those who are middle-aged or younger, with 104 cases being reported in people under 30 and 55 reported in those between the ages of 31 to 50.
During today's briefing, Caulton-Harris stressed the importance of monitoring children, following health protocols, and remembering that no one is exempt from contracting the virus.
"We believe very strongly that this virus, this pandemic, is something that we can get our arms around, but we need the cooperation…The youngest child I saw on our list was two years old. This is a virus that is in younger individuals and in younger children..no one is immune,” Caulton-Harris added.
These cases once again seem to be popping up in clusters, centered around four of the cities 14 zip codes and are especially prevalent in families.
Several speakers at today's news conference stressed the importance of getting your flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.