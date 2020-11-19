SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is cracking down on gang violence with a new initiative called “Taking it to the Streets.”
This latest effort will be handled by trained outreach workers and not the police department. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News it's time for an untraditional approach.
"We can stop this bloodshed," he said. "I don’t want to see anybody else getting hurt, and that is our goal."
The city of Springfield is taking a new approach to an ongoing issue, gang violence.
"Our goal is to get to every one of them, and we’re very hopeful," he added.
The new initiative focuses on giving those involved the opportunity to get out of gang life without initially having the police department get involved.
"We have to be a little bit unorthodox here, and their mission is to intervene, to defuse, and prevent gang activities," he explained.
The mayor told Western Mass News, trained outreach workers with a nonprofit called the Mission Inc. will span heavy crime areas and focus on steering the youth in the streets towards other avenues.
"There’s a better way to go through conflict resolution, mediation, diffusing, and intervening," he noted. "Then, hopefully, we can see if we can show them that there’s a path to education and workforce development."
Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News this kind of violence is a public health problem.
"The target population is community members aging from 15-35 that may be in gang-infested areas that may have poor school achievement. May have involvement in risk behaviors," she explained.
The mayor also said it was time for an untraditional approach to help spark a change.
"There are root causes to these issues, so for something violent in nature, and let’s see what we can do to prevent that first," he said. "That’s going to be through opportunity education, workforce type opportunities."
But if the city can't help steer gang members on the right path, police will become involved.
"For the ones that continue to want to perpetuate violence and crime, that will be dealt with differently, but we’re going two-pronged here," Sarno added.
Caulton-Harris said the city is finalizing the details, and trained workers will begin mediating soon.
