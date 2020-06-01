SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The coronavirus cases in the city of Springfield seem to be trending in the right direction with 2,400 cases in the city.
Health officials spoke out about how the coronavirus safety efforts are working, and that proof is in the data showing a decline in cases in the city for some time now.
Springfield city officials said coronavirus cases seem to be on a downward slope at a press conference in City Hall on Monday.
“We’ve asked you to do something that we have never had to do before,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, director of Health and Human Services. “We’ve asked you to stay at home, we have asked you to socially distance, we’ve asked you to wear face coverings, we’ve asked you to practice good hand hygiene, we’ve asked our businesses to behave differently.”
From mid-May to June 1, there has been a downward trend in cases.
As of Monday, the city has 2,400 cases with 101 deaths.
Caulton-Harris said the number going down is proof social distancing practices and hygiene measures are working.
“The face covering’s working, the social distancing is working, staying at home if you’re sick is working,” she said.
The senior vice president of hospital operations at Baystate Health spoke at Monday's briefing about their testing.
According to Nancy Shendell, Baystate has tested more than 13,000 people with 1,755 coming back positive, but an overwhelming majority 87% coming back negative.
“Aggressive outreach in testing is really necessary to combat the long-term, and we are working and increasingly focused on high-risk neighborhoods,” she said.
Mercy Medical Center is also seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases averaging about six positive tests per day.
“Consistently over the past several weeks, we had less than 20 confirmed or suspected cases at Mercy, and so now we have had seven weeks of declining numbers in four consecutive weeks of declines in the percentage of medical-surgical patients. That has gone down to maybe 10%,” said Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
Health officials said testing is still key.
Gov. Charlie Baker hopes to test 30,000 patients a day in the fall to fully understand how to move forward.
