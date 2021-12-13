SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pedestrian safety will be the topic of a meeting Monday afternoon in Springfield following an increase in deadly crashes on State Street this fall. One of them was less than a week ago when a 16-year-old girl was hit and killed by a school bus.
The Springfield Department of Public Works had one of their design engineers conduct a study several months ago addressing pedestrian safety in the city. DPW Director Chris Cignoli detailed the plan this afternoon and gave city councilors a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns.
Springfield city councilors acknowledged the devastating loss families have experienced due to deadly accidents in the city. Western Mass News followed the discussion on Monday among members of the council’s Maintenance and Development Committee and Cignoli on new strategies for improving pedestrian safety.
They concentrated specifically on State Street, where police said four pedestrians have been killed since September - the latest was a 16-year-old student hit by a school bus while walking home from school last Wednesday.
After reviewing the results of a study that started in June, Cignoli laid out a plan for an elevated crosswalk and narrowing the pavement on State Street. He also discussed the possibility of implementing overhead hawk lighting, but he said that many pedestrians don’t follow the rules already in place.
Councilors were quick to point out the question to ask is why.
Cignoli said his main goal is to make sure what they implement will work and not cause too much of a traffic disruption, but councilors said they feel the plan still misses the mark.
Cignoli said the location is not up for debate.
Construction would start in June of next year, which councilors worry could lead to more deaths before then. They’re proposing temporary police details to help control the traffic on State Street.
