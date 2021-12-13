SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week, free at-home COVID-19 test kits will begin arriving in a number of western Massachusetts communities as part of an effort announced Monday by Governor Charlie Baker.

The city of Springfield is one of 102 communities set to receive the tests. However, the challenge will be to figure out how to best distribute these tests and attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

Baker said more than two million COVID-19 rapid tests will be going out around the Bay State and 19 communities in western Mass will be getting them. We took questions to Springfield's top health official to get answers on how the initiative will work in her city.

“I am very pleased that we’re going to have these test kits and hopefully, it will help us towards eradicating, or at least reducing, the COVID burden in the city of Springfield,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

Baker: state to distribute 2.1 million free at-home COVID-19 tests BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — Free COVID-19 test kits are being distributed to several communities across the state beginning Tuesday as Governor Ch…

Springfield will receive close to 170,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits for its residents as part of the state's latest push to stop the spread of the virus. Each kit contains two tests, which adds up to over 300,000 tests in total. Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News she expects the rollout to function similar to the city’s vaccine efforts.

“Putting it in the hands of those partners who know the community the best and are able to distribute,” Caulton-Harris added.

Caulton-Harris said she anticipates kits being available for pickup at her department and designated sites starting with the areas in the city with the highest case numbers and lowest vaccination rates.

We also took a look at this week’s COVID-19 data. The city saw a decrease in cases from 818 cases to 783 cases, which Caulton-Harris said is good news.

Week of Oct. 31 - 259 cases

Week of Nov. 7 - 400 cases

Week of Nov. 14 - 495 cases

Week of Nov. 21 - 377 cases

Week of Nov. 28 - 818 cases

Week of Dec. 5 - 783 cases

“However, we are still seeing significant virus in our city,” Caulton-Harris said.

Monday’s data also revealed that younger people are still responsible for the bulk of positive cases, including close to 300 cases of the 783 cases coming from people under 20 years old.

Under 20: 294

Under 30: 437

Under 50: 642

Caulton-Harris told us she knows people will have questions and she wants to make sure residents know how to use the tests before receiving them.

“Making sure people are using them correctly, so there’s some education that needs to happen as well,” Caulton-Harris explained.

Baker said this initiative won't end with these first shipments. He expects more test kits to follow next month.

“This is not just a one-time distribution of a one-time test…We expect municipalities to be able to order these test kits in bulk by January,” Baker said.

Caulton-Harris said these home tests will give a good indication of individual’s COVID-19 status, but she emphasized that any positive test should be followed by a PCR test at sites including the Eastfield Mall.