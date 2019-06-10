SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest now as city leaders in Springfield attempt to crackdown on dangerous dirt bike riders.
A meeting was held this afternoon to discuss plans moving forward.
Since last October, three riders have been killed in off-road vehicle crashes.
It is illegal to ride or walk a dirt bike anywhere in the city, so officials are looking to make sure that all bikes are properly registered through the Environmental Police
They are also looking to enforce a noise restriction, and they also want to be able to seize and crush these bikes after a first offense of operating to endanger.
As of now, police have seized more than forty bikes.
Western Mass News spoke to city leaders about what steps will be taken to seize then crush a bike.
"Without proof of ownership, they're just there. If we get through this ordinance and Home Rule petition, then, once they're seized and it goes through the court process, then we would be able to crush them and get rid of it," Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us.
"Anytime that we talk about the forfeiture of someone's property, we want to make sure that we get it right, [and] that we are not unnecessarily taking away someone's property for a a minor offense, so my concern is that we define it thoroughly to ensure that we are only for fitting these vehicles after a major offense," says Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.
There are two parts to this.
There is a proposed ordinance that will go before the city council for a vote, and there is a Home Rule petition that would need the approval from the state legislature.
The ordinance will establish the penalties and fines, while the Home Rule petition will simplify the process.
This ordinance will be put to a vote on Monday by the Springfield City Council.
Officials say, if all goes well, this ordinance should be on the books by July.
