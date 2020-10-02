SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- October is National Italian Heritage Month, and this afternoon, Mayor Domenic Sarno and representatives from the Italian Cultural Center met on the front steps of City Hall for the annual flag-raising ceremony.
As a first-generation Italian-American, Sarno said the ceremony always holds a special place in his heart.
"Like many of your family members, our family members who came to America. They legally immigrated here for opportunity," he said. "Took all menial jobs, anything they could do to support themselves and make a better life for their children."
The Italian flag has been raised throughout the entire month of October.
