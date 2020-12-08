SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is cracking down on the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that the state will roll back to Phase 3, Step 1.

That also included tighter restrictions for wearing masks and contacting the Department of Public Health for outdoor gatherings.

The governor said the new rollback is to make sure every community in western Mass is doing their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Come Sunday, every city and town in the state, will be forced to roll back to Phase 3, Step 1 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker made the swift change on Tuesday after seeing an uptick in cases since Thanksgiving.

“Many of the businesses that will be affected by this are in what I would describe as in the entertainment space. That doesn't make me feel any better about it, but they happen to be businesses where there is a significant amount of contact by virtue of the nature of what you're doing,” Baker said.

The focus is mainly on entertainment centers in the restrictions that will go into effect on Sunday.

Mass. to move back to Phase 3, Step 1 starting Sunday BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new changes on the way for everyone in Massachusetts during …

Anyone hosting an outdoor gathering with 25 people or more will be required to notify the Board of Health ahead of time.

The Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris said something like this is already happening in Springfield.

“Currently the Department of Health and Human Services is working with agencies and organizations. We do have forms where we are asking individuals to submit COVID-19 plans for venues that they are proposing, so this will just be an extension of that process,” Caulton-Harris said.

Caulton-Harris said this new regulation across the state will help with contact tracing.

“The implementation of this guidance, I think is tied directly to our ability to contact trace individuals who could be in environments that are outdoors or in household settings,” Caulton-Harris added.

However, the new role back won't have a huge impact on the city of Springfield.

Caulton-Harris said that's because Springfield was never able to advance to Phase 3, Step 2 because it's considered a high-risk community.

“The city of Springfield is in a crisis. I am asking all residents and all individuals to please adhere to the non-pharmaceutical public health advice, wash your hands, watch your distance, and make sure you are wearing your face covering,” Caulton-Harris said.

Health officials are advising people to wear a mask around anyone who is not in your household.