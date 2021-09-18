SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials joined forces Saturday to help get guns off the streets.
Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Springfield Police and Hampden County Sheriff’s Office for their gun buy-back program.
The event gave people an opportunity to turn in unwanted guns.
Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, and city councilors Melvin Edwards and Jesse Lederman were all in attendance.
The program took place at Raymond M. Sullivan Safety Complex on Carew Street this morning.
Western Mass News spoke with Edwards about what made him interested in organizing the buy-back program.
“Well, there’s a lot of controversy with guns you know pro and con, but the real issue is there are many firearms in people’s homes that are available when there’s break-in so these guns that people really don’t want to have in their homes. It’s a responsible way for them to dispose of them, and hopefully, it helps to alleviate some of the concern about guns being in the wrong hands,” Edwards said.
The Springfield Police Department’s firearms investigation unit will process the firearms.
They will then be turned over to Gunbusters of New England for destruction.
