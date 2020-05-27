SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- New signs in favor of students returning to their classrooms this fall.
State education officials are hard at work this week - trying to develop proper safety protocols needed to get schools up and running.
This is according to Governor Charlie Baker, who discussed education at today’s coronavirus press briefing.
The governor said the pandemic has taken away the critical learning and resources children receive in schools.
Western Mass News spoke with the superintendent of Springfield Public Schools about the state’s planning process and the feasibility of welcoming students back in the fall.
"I certainly believe we have the ability here to do the imaginative and creative things that are safe for kids and faculty and administrators as well," said Superintendent Daniel Warwick.
The governor said the state's education commissioner is holding meetings this week - working with school officials around the state to prepare for the upcoming academic year.
"We’d love to bring the kids back into a live situation in school," Warwick said.
Warwick has been a part of those meetings and he told Western Mass News they are considering a lot of factors about not only coronavirus, but the students education and well-being at home
"We are bringing 50 percent of your kids in any other kids are doing remote learning on those days because our schools were not built for social distancing," Warwick explained.
Warwick also said the prospect of in-person classes this fall is still very much in the air, however, we asked if having students back in the buildings is the goal of these planning meetings
"Call of our goals would be to have really all of our kids back in school as soon as possible," Warwick noted.
The governor on Wednesday said he doesn't want to see another wave of students miss out next year like they did this spring.
"I think we all believe that it's critically important that we do everything we can to make sure they don't lose another half year or god forbid longer than that," Warwick said.
