SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A report of a suspicious package prompted an emergency response in downtown Springfield on Monday.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that maintenance personnel at 1550 reported that package, which was outside the building, around 8 a.m. today.
The package was described as a cardboard box.
Members of the city's arson and bomb squad responded and Tetreault noted that they determined that the package was a "not a viable threat" and there was no immediate threat to the public.
