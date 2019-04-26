Three taken to hospital after FedEx truck crashes into side of building.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a FedEx truck crashed into the side of a building.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 272 Carew Street around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find that a FedEx truck had crashed through a fence and into the side of a building.
The three people that were inside the vehicle were transported to a local hospital, and their injuries remain unknown at this time.
It is unclear if any charges or citations were filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.