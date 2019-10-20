SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Belmont Avenue Sunday night.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to 710 Belmont Avenue around 8:50 p.m. to assist with a motor vehicle accident.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a Toyota Camry had struck a parked Mazda, causing the gas tank to leak.
Crews worked quickly to contain the leak and Capt. Tetreault adds that no injuries were reported.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
