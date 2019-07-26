Springfield officials investigating cause of car fire.

(courtesy Springfield Fire Department)

 Andrew Masse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a car fire that happened on Albermale Street Friday afternoon.

According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to 49 Albemarle Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

Crews arrived to find a 2008 Volvo XC90 in the back of the residence that was "heavily involved with fire".

Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly, and an estimated cost in damages has not yet been released yet.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

