Springfield officials investigating crash involving PVTA bus.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Berkshire Street is closed as officials continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.
Our crew on scene reports that a total of four vehicles, one being a PVTA bus and another being a pickup truck, were involved.
Berkshire Street is blocked near Oak Street as crews continue to investigate.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that firefighters were called to the 100 block of Berkshire Street just after 7:30 Saturday night for a report of an accident with extrication.
We're told that none of the occupants in any of the vehicles needed to be extricated.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
