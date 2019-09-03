Springfield officials investigating deliberately set fires at Bay Street home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials are investigating a set of fires that broke out at a home on Bay Street early Tuesday morning.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were called to 139 Bay Street just after 3:00 a.m. for a report of smoke in the building.
Firefighters arrived to find multiple small fires at the residence, and were able to quickly douse the flames.
We're told that three adults and five children were inside the home when the fire broke out.
Thankfully, all of the occupants were able to escape the home safely, and no injuries were reported.
Springfield firefighter Sean Walker tells Western Mass News that these fires were deliberately set.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
