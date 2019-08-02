Springfield officials investigating fire at Locust Street apartment building.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at an apartment building Friday night.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that firefighters, along with Springfield Police officers, were called to 236 Locust Street around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Crews arrived and were able to quickly douse a small fire that had sparked in one of the apartments on the second floor.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad and the Springfield Police Department.
