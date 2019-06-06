SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at the Citgo gas station on Boston Road.
Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi tells us crews were called to a report of a trash fire at 736 Boston Road just before 8:00 Thursday night.
Crews arrived to find a massive amount of smoke was emitting from the building, and worked quickly to prevent any of the flames from spreading to the gas pumps.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that, as a result, Boston Rd. at Harvey Street had been closed to all traffic.
That section of Boston Road has since reopened.
Commissioner Calvi stated that, as crews worked to combat the flames, the roof of the gas station collapsed.
Thankfully, no one was inside at the time.
Commissioner Calvi added that the fire also led to a natural gas leak after the fire damaged the gas meter, prompting officials to call in Columbia Gas crews to assist.
The fire caused over $150,000 in damages.
No injuries were reported.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
