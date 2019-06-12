SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews remain on scene investigating a fire that broke out at a home on Canon Circle Wednesday night.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that firefighters were called to the 100 block of Canon Circle around 11:15 Wednesday night.
When they arrived on scene, they located a fire in the kitchen of a one-story home, and worked quickly to douse the flames.
It is unclear how many people were inside the residence at the time the fire broke out, but Capt. Tetreault adds that everyone made it out of the home safely.
A portion of Canon Circle has been blocked off as crews continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.