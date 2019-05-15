Springfield officials investigating propane leak at Sumner Avenue home.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local authorities are on scene investigating a propane leak at a home on Sumner Avenue.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tell us that the residents inside the 963 Sumner Avenue residence have been asked to evacuate, and that fire officials on scene received a propane reading of forty-five parts per million, deeming the home unsafe.
However, they have not been able to locate the source of the propane leak and are waiting for gas officials to arrive on scene.
A portion of Sumner Avenue has been blocked off as a result, and it is unclear when the residents will be allowed back into their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.