SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in the city of Springfield responded to a robbery call late last night near an ATM.
It's one of several several recent robberies to happen throughout the city.
Police confirm to Western Mass News that last night's robbery wasn't armed, but the victim did have his wallet taken away from him.
Over the last two weeks, we've counted four armed robberies in addition to the unarmed robbery from last night.
Still, police say that number is low compared to this time last year.
"Robberies are down by 30%. It's actually pretty significant," Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us.
Walsh says that robbery figure is compared to this time last year, down 30% percent.
When asked about the string of five robberies over the last two weeks...
"In a city the size and the urban challenges it faces, is really not a lot," says Walsh.
Though the most recent robbery at the State Street ATM was not armed, police say the other four involved a weapon.
The robberies, according to Springfield Police, are fairly spread out across the city.
One person was injured, but not seriously, in the Pearl Street attempt.
Police were able to find the suspect, Carlos Otero, wanted in connection to the robbery that happened at the CVS Tuesday morning.
"Our officers and State Police teamed up really quick and made a good arrest," continued Walsh.
Walsh says they are investigating to see if Otero is linked to any of the other robberies.
In other instances of robberies, Walsh says there tends to be a pattern.
"When someone's arrested, you'll see probably these types of crimes stop for a little while," noted Walsh.
Whether or not there's a link established, Walsh says there can be different means to the same end.
"Sometimes, you'll find out the person is responsible for multiple crimes and sometimes those crimes will just stop when that person is put behind bars," added Walsh.
Walsh says these robberies are often opportunistic.
He's encouraging people not to take money out of ATMs late at night, as a person waiting nearby will know you have something to take.
