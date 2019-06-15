SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene investigating a single-car crash that occurred on Allen Street early Saturday morning.
Our crew on scene reports that this all happened around 1:00 a.m.
Police have closed off Allen Street between Oakland and White Streets as they continue to investigate.
Rifle Street is also closed to through traffic.
A witness to the incident told Western Mass News that he was stopped at a red light when the incident occurred, adding that a car sped past him just as the light turned green before it drove right up onto a sidewalk.
Our crew on scene reports that police are now placing crime scene tape around the area where the accident occurred.
It is unclear how many people were inside the vehicle when the accident occurred.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
