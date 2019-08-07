SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Illegal dumping and trash continues to take over Loon Pond in Springfield.
After several reports on Western Mass News and calls to city leaders, a meeting was put together tonight for community members in Indian Orchard to voice their concerns and questions.
On July 12, Western Mass News was there with Brett Richards, a volunteer who has spent his time cleaning up Loon Pond.
"For the past four weeks, every Friday, we've been coming. People are stepping up. It's unbelievable. Today, it looks great. It's looking a lot better. Before, it wasn't. We're getting there. One bag at a time," Ware resident Brett Richards tells us.
But there's still work to do.
Plastic bottles, paper bags, and pieces of trash are still scattered around Loon Pond.
On top of the mound of trash, Brett and other volunteers have picked up over the last few weeks.
"That pile is the accumulation from, I'd say, just before the road there, all the way down into the thickness. Into the water, too," says Hampden resident Bryan Houle.
Two weeks ago, the Parks Department put a gate up at the Loon Pond boat ramp, putting a halt to Brett and Bryan's clean-up efforts, and surprising Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.
"We do need a solution for the illegal dumping problem, but closing the park is not a solution," stated Ramos.
City councilors and volunteers agree, having the boat ramp closed off at night is one way to possibly stop the illegal dumping, but they'd like to see the area open during the day still so people can still fish.
"We're very limited as an urban area, as to how many locations we have for people to fish, so it's important to take care of those locations and limited resources we have, so we don't want to punish everyone for the limited actions of a few," noted Ramos.
Ramos says they hope to find out at Wednesday night's meeting why the city closed Loon Pond for fishing without notifying anyone, and how they are going to come up with a plan to address the illegal dumping issues.
Bryan has several ideas, and city officials are listening.
"We want to see maybe netting here. It's going to prevent the trash that blows from the businesses. Maybe gates from all the egresses so they can be closed down after these businesses are closed down. This doesn't have to be open at night. That's when the illegal dumping is happening, and surveillance, so maybe, if it does happen during the day, and now we know who, clear license plate," added Houle.
