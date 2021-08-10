SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More communities are making indoor mask decisions. Northampton's mandate goes into effect Wednesday and on Tuesday, the mayor of Hartford, CT announced masks will be mandatory in all restaurants and businesses starting at midnight tonight. Where does Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stand as covid cases continue to rise?
Right now, masks will be mandatory for everyone in Springfield Public Schools, but the mayor has stopped short of any mask mandates for businesses.
“If things were to escalate then, as we continue to monitor the numbers, then we’ll do whatever we have to do to make sure we knock it down,” Sarno said.
Sarno is watching the COVID -19 case numbers closely. The latest full week of data for August shows 279 cases in the city for the week of August 1. That’s more than double from the week before.
At a time when many communities are implementing indoor mask mandates again, including Northampton and Hartford both going into effect on Wednesday, Sarno told Western Mass News he is recommending people wear masks at indoor public places, but not requiring them at this point.
"The decisions [Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner] Helen [Caulton-Harris] and I make are balanced on public health, medicine, and science and I need to keep the economy going too,” Sarno explained.
We asked Springfield resident Carlos Cruz whether he thought masks should be required.
“I think so because there are certain people that don’t have the vaccine yet and some people keep it quiet,” Cruz said.
The vaccination rate is something Sarno is also keeping an eye on. At last check, only 43 percent of Springfield residents are fully vaccinated and people 30 and under made up 62 percent of the 279 cases last week. Sarno does have a message for the unvaccinated.
“You can solve the problem yourself. If you’re vaccinated, get vaccinated and then you’re not going to have the questions of wearing masks or restrictions on things you enjoy doing. It’s plain and simple,” Sarno noted.
We checked in with MGM Springfield, where they require masks for all employees. They told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:
“We’ve incorporated lessons learned over the past year and a half and permanently embedded health and safety protocols and preparations into our ongoing operations allowing us to respond to quickly changing circumstances and guidance.”
Sarno was not clear on whether he would move to an indoor mask mandate for the city of Springfield, but he did say he believes the Springfield business community will do what is best.
