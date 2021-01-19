SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Preparations continue here in western Mass. for whatever might happen around here in connection with the inauguration events Wednesday in the nation's capital.
Springfield's mayor and police commissioner said they are prepared for any big or small protests, but as of right now, there are no specific threats.
The city of Springfield is bracing for any possible demonstrations when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Wednesday.
Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said the department is ready to go.
“I will tell you there are plans in place from a small protest to a large event. I do have some partners in this if it gets larger,” Clapprood said.
The commissioner was tight-lipped about exact details but did say they are taking extra safety measures.
“We checked with the fusion center with the crime center before this meeting, and there is absolutely nothing indicated for Springfield or Worcester,” Clapprood said.
Governor Charlie Baker has activated about 1,000 Massachusetts National Guard members, half of them deployed to Washington D.C., and the rest on standby here in the state.
Western Mass News has learned this includes three from the Springfield Police Department and others from the Springfield Fire Department.
The FBI said there are no major threats to the state at this time,
“Boston has a few events they are preparing for, but we are prepared if something does occur here.”
Western Mass News has reached out to state police to see how they could be assisting the Springfield Police Department but has not heard back yet.
