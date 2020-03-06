SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders spoke out Friday in the midst of coronavirus concerns.
This comes after school officials announced staff members from some Springfield schools were ordered to self-quarantine.
In an afternoon briefing, we learned new information - that four staff members from four different Springfield schools have been ordered to self-quarantine at home.
The employees are from these schools - Boland, Homer, Brightwood, and Glenwood.
City officials said they are being quarantined as a precaution since they recently traveled to Italy, but they said none of these staff members are showing any symptoms.
Springfield Public School Supt. Dan Warwick said the city schools are being sanitized and they are educating kids on handwashing. He also is reminding parents this is being done as a precaution and students are not at risk.
Sarno said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Springfield, but said city officials are doing everything they can to stay on top of the fast-paced changes.
“What has happened and, probably more importantly, what has not happened and what we’re going to continue to do. We’re ahead of the curve. Some of the conference calls we’ve had with the health providers and CDC and Mass. Department of Public Health, we’re already doing it. As we’ve done before, if a situation arises, we will get through this as we’ve done before dealing with national or manmade disasters," Sarno said.
Springfield Police and Fire are also being proactive. They said the fire department will be screening people who have coronavirus symptoms so their crews can take precautions.
Police are reminding officers to disinfect the back of the cruisers after each transport.
Officials are stressing that, right now, the flu is a bigger concern right now in western Massachusetts and are encouraging people to get their flu shots if they haven't already.
