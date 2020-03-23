Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials held a press conference Monday morning to give an update on COVID-19.

Sarno addressed how the city is following Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker’s order, announced today, that all non-essential business close their physical workplaces by noon Tuesday.

The mayor noted that trains and buses will continue to operate out of Union Station.

Sarno said he said empathizes with everyone in the city that are dealing with restrictions coming with coronavirus

"I know it's very difficult right now not to be around loved ones that you can't see, not to worship in a mosque, church, or synagogue, not to be out and about. What we're all doing is for the common good for each and every one of us,” Sarno noted.

The mayor also said that Springfield Police has 60 potential National Guard members and there are 30 from Springfield Fire.

Sarno said that they will not be called up because they are in the city serving the Springfield community.

