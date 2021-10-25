Springfield officials ramp up safety at Central High School amid shooting threat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A school shooting threat circulating on social media had high schools across the country on high alert, including here in Springfield.
Police say the threat was not credible, but they increased safety protocols out of abundance of caution.
Police say the threat made on social media alluded to a school shooting at a Central High School.
Although the investigation shows the threat was made in Missouri, local law enforcement and school officials are still taking precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.
On Friday afternoon, Springfield police were made aware of a threat circulating on social media.
"Shared posts about a potential school shooting at a Central High School," said Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department.
These posts had Central High Schools across the country on high alert.
"Schools in California, Texas, all over the country were dealing with a similar issue that we were here," Walsh told us.
Including Springfield Central High School.
Springfield police investigated the threat and determined it was not credible and that it came out of Missouri. But out of an abundance of caution they increased police presence at Central High School.
"This is just additional officers to show a presence there, that are there outside the school to kind of reassure parents that the police are aware of what's going on and to hopefully ease their mind a little bit," Walsh noted.
And Springfield Public School officials also tell Western Mass News they are increasing safety protocols as well to ease the minds of students staff and parents.
"Because of the high alert, over the weekend, of the community, of staff members, of parents, we decided to take a proactive measure and ensure added safety and precaution measures in and around that school," said Azell Cavaan, Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools.
School officials ask if any parents have questions or concerns about the situation, that they contact their student's school.
