SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Springfield are reacting to the news that one of their colleagues, Ward 4 City Councilor E. Henry Twiggs, passed away.
Twiggs was 80 years old and many are saying the work he did all of his life will be remembered by generations to come.
E. Henry Twiggs served as Ward 4 City Councilor on the Springfield City Council for ten years before deciding not to seek re-election.
His work in the community went on long before that.
Malo Brown knew it had to be serious if he wasn’t going to be running, and will now have the seat after winning this month’s election.
“I would say that the city of Springfield lost a great public figure, public servant.” Ward 4 City Councilor Elect Malo Brown tells us.
He tells Western Mass News that Twiggs will always be remembered for the work he did during the civil rights movement, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma in 1965.
Many also saying he was a fighter for the community.
“He’s always been a person who never shied away from telling people exactly who it was, and that’s what I admired of him. He was the community. He was the voice. He was the people’s voice," stated Brown.
Mayor Sarno is also remembering Twiggs, telling us in a statement:
“Always the gentleman and always the dapperly clad, especially with his trademark hats. Henry was a civil rights activist and a statesman who always had the heart of his/our community in his soul. He fought his health challenges with strength and pride.”
Brown says that Twiggs mentored him for close to twenty-six years.
That mentoring, another thing he will be remembered for.
At-large City Councilor Jesse Lederman telling us:
“He was the first individual to suggest to me that I could run for and win elected office. Our work in this coming term will be dedicated to his memory and his legacy.”
Lederman went on to say:
“His body of work and his dedication serve as an inspiration and a legacy that will be remembered by many for generations.”
“I just hope that I can at least live up to his expectations, as far as fighting for the Ward 4 constituents," added Brown.
Services for Twiggs have not yet been announced.
