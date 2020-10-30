SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The pandemic has forced school districts to look at new ways to bring students back into the classroom.
Springfield officials have investigated their schools ventilation systems and the school committee met Thursday in preparation for when students come back.
Officials had to look into whether there is the right amount of air circulating through the building.
The Springfield school committee provided an update following the conclusion of a ventilation report conducted on city schools
It was found that out of the 55 schools, 51 currently meet the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers – or ASHRAE - guidelines put out by their organization for filtration.
ASHRAE provides the recognized standards for ventilation systems and indoor air quality.
Industrial hygienists with O'reilly, Talbot, and Okun Associates in Springfield issued their findings based on those standards.
The four schools that don't meet the guidelines are Brightwood, Homer, Kensington, and Bridge Academy.
In order to meet that standard, investigators recommended that supplemental controls be instituted.
The local engineering group looked at both older and newer school buildings
Central, Commerce, Sci-Tech were considered newer school that all meet the ASHRAE design for fresh air ventilation.
They said filters will need to be changed more frequently and they recommend schools look at additional methods to improve air flow.
The recommendations come as the Springfield school district continues to operate fully remotely.
School Superintendent Daniel Warwick and Mayor Domenic Sarno were both in attendance with school committee members joining virtually.
Sarno said tonight they will do whatever they have to, when the city is ready, to get students and staff back safely.
