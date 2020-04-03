SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials are providing new recommendations and a new public health advisory amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement sent Friday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city's Director of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris said that they are asking residents to wear face coverings when out in public, especially in locations where people are in transit, such as:
- Bus stations
- Train stations
- Grocery stores
- Convenience stores
- Medical facilities
- Pharmacies
- Hardware stores
- Pet supply stores
In addition, they recommend the face coverings if you leave your home for an exempt activity, under Governor Baker's 'stay-at-home' advisory.
"A face covering can include anything that covers your nose and mouth, including dust masks, scarves and bandanas. Health care worker masks (surgical mask, N-95 or similar) must be preserved for people in the health care system," the statement explained.
The city noted that residents are still urged to follow city, state, and federal protocols and that the face covering should give a false sense of security.
Sarno and Caulton-Harris are issuing the recommendation out of an abundance of caution and noted that the city is continuing to be proactive for the community's health and wellness.
