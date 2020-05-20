SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to reports of a body found in the Chicopee River.
Officials received calls about the incident around 2:30 p.m. and were able to recover the body around 4 p.m.
Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson told Western Mass News they have yet to identify the individual found.
Springfield Police Department is now on scene investigating the situation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
