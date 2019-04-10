SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information on a case involving a number of Springfield police officers and a fight outside of Nathan Bills in 2015.
A four page letter from Springfield City Solicitor Ed Pikula was released on Wednesday. It is addressed to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno with an update and clarification of the ongoing Nathan Bills grand jury investigation.
There's a lot to go over in these four pages, but here are the parts the city highlighted, mainly focusing on the evidence and timeline of the case.
Pikula stressed that this is still an active and ongoing investigation. He said that phone records between multiple officers have been in question throughout the investigation and according to the attorney general's office, they do have them.
As to the city's possession of the phone records in question, back in 2016, Attorney Towles in the city's labor relations department contacted Pikula seeking guidance to issue a subpoena for phone and other records related to the Nathan Bills incident.
Pikula informed Attorney Towles that the District Attorney was reviewing the case for potential criminal charges and the city does not have authority to issue a subpoena because of the potential impact.
However, in May 2016, the labor relations director informed Pikula that labor relations had subpoenaed the records and received some cell phone records.
Pikula said he did not have possession of them or knowledge of their contents. He added that the actual records were in possession of the phone company.
No evidence was destroyed, only copies that were obtained illegally by Attorney Towles.
Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said that it is her job to make sure this case is completed properly and that the department, city, and community never goes through something like this again.
"I have told the officers I cannot stop what is happening now with a couple of these that dragged in for three or four years, but I do promise I'll do my best to see that it never happens again. This has been hard on everyone. The four year investigation is tough and I don't think serves anyone. It's not what anyone wanted," Clapprood explained.
Again, this grand jury investigation is still active and ongoing.
The officers in the case are scheduled to be in court on Thursday.
CLICK HERE to read the full letter from Pikula to Sarno.
