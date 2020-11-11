SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials release the highest reported in a single day thus far in the city.
The Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris confirmed there are a total of 115 new COVID-19 cases as of today. The previous highest rate of positive reported cases was this past April when it was 104.
Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement to Western Mass News on the latest development, saying:
“Earlier this evening, I received today’s update on new COVID-19 cases from Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris; 115 – the highest ever! Please, we need to stay ever vigilant, especially our young people, some of which who are not taking this pandemic seriously. I know we are all tired, but please, we all need to follow and adhere to the public health guidelines and personal responsibility. Again, please wear your masks."
He continued to say:
"It’s not going to kill you to wear a mask, but God forbid, it could if you don’t wear one. Commissioner Caulton-Harris and I cannot stress enough the importance of adhering to all of the public health, personal hygiene, and social distancing procedures. Though they might seem simple and common sense, they will play a pivotal role in starving and killing this virus. The sooner we do so, the sooner we will defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus. Good health and God Bless. Respectfully, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.”
