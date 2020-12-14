SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno warned residents during his weekly briefing Monday of the recent uptick in house fires over the past week.
Kitchen fires and small electrical fires have been the leading cause.
Over the past week, Springfield Fire and the American Red Cross have been busy, responding to more than five house fires, including on Treetop Avenue, Murray Hill Road, Ashland Avenue, and Orange Street.
Some displaced family members and destroyed much of their homes.
Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi said most house fires start in the kitchen and it’s concerning as we go into the holidays.
“Everybody needs to be careful. As more people are doing the holiday cooking and holiday baking, be careful in the kitchen. Don’t leave any appliances on and unattended cooking that can lead to a disaster,” Calvi explained.
Preventing a kitchen fire in your home is most important and you can do that by simply paying attention - not walking away from your stove - and making sure you unplug Christmas lights and space heaters before leaving your house.
Red Cross of Massachusetts spokesperson Jeff Hall told Western Mass News that they have to respond to three or four house fires daily and it’s always a tragedy.
“Anytime a family goes through a home fire, it is the worst day of their life. It’s potential to lose everything you own and even if you have insurance, that only brings back certain things…but there are cherished memories and keepsakes that money just can’t replace,” Hall explained.
The Red Cross works with local organizations that help get those families back into a safe home.
“As families transition through a home fire, getting people resettled into a new home, a new apartment, or a new place, it is the single most important thing in their recovery," Hall noted.
For more information on how to prevent kitchen fires, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.