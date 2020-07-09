SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mayor of Springfield and the police commissioner are both speaking out after a Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation revealed the city’s police department, particularly the narcotics bureau, has a pattern of misconduct.
The two officials explained what changes they plan to institute going forward.
The DOJ's investigation began in April of 2018.
Both the mayor and police commissioner insist they’ve been working with investigators and making changes along the way to ensure the narcotics bureau doesn't use excessive force in their policing.
The DOJ's investigation into the Springfield Police Department launched by a 2016 incident.
Officer Gregg Bigda of the narcotics bureau was accused of beating Latino juveniles and threatening them with force. Prosecutors said Bigda told the juveniles “Welcome to the white man’s world.” Bigda was charged in federal court and suspended from the department.
The DOJ laid out four changes the Springfield Police Department should make, for their narcotics bureau to operate safely for all citizens.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he plans to implement these changes coming from the investigation which began in 2018.
"This report is disturbing and disappointing. No one is above the law, including police officers," Sarno said.
Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said the department has begun improving its record-keeping system, to better link the use of force and prisoner injury reports with the arrests from which they stem.
Clapprood also acknowledged a willingness to change, when a police interaction may need to be documented.
"If you put your hands on someone, it’s excessive force, we should be reporting that," she said. "We’ve got to look at that, and if that’s the way that law-enforcement is going, and that’s the standard they want us to meet, then that’s the change will make."
In the DOJ report, investigators found a pattern of narcotics bureau officers using head strikes in interactions where force was unnecessary. Clapprood said investigations into the officers involved in those highlighted instances are underway.
"The discipline that the report may result in are cases that are already pending," she explained. "I think the report cites cases that discipline is already awaiting. So we have to see how those cases come out."
Clapprood also said another accountability goal, will be to make officers wear body cameras, even if they are in positions that usually don’t call for them, like narcotics divisions.
"I feel it important, especially because of this report that my narcotics officers and plainclothes officers will wear body-worn cameras," Clapprood noted.
On the Bigda case, Clapprood told Western Mass News his court appearances have been moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.
