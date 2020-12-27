SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle rollover Sunday morning.
Officials responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident at 1362 Page Blvd.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one was extricated.
The vehicle that rolled over hit a house which caused minimal damage.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
