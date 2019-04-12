Springfield officials say electrical malfunction is the reason why car went up in flames.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials say an electrical malfunction is what caused to go up in flames Friday night.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that crews were called to 33 Beech Street around 10:15 for a report of a vehicle fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they located a 2004 Honda Accord on fire in front of the residence.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction that occurred in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.