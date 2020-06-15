SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Many businesses in Massachusetts are allowed to reopen under strict guidelines, but just because businesses are allowed to reopen doesn’t mean they all can.
Springfield city officials said many businesses are playing the waiting game. If they haven’t opened up yet, they are weighing their financial options.
“The restaurant industry anticipates that 20% of the existing restaurants pre-COVID would not be reopening,” said Timothy Sheehan, chief development officer for Springfield.
He said that national statistic has yet to play out in Springfield.
“I’ve heard that there’s a couple of restaurants that potentially won’t be opening back up in Springfield,” he said.
The city’s Licensing Director Alesia Days said that no Springfield businesses have attempted to return their licenses.
Days said even under non-pandemic circumstances, business owners would have six months to return their licenses when deciding to close their doors for good.
When it comes to COVID-19 business closures, Springfield is now on it’s third round of what they call “prime the pump” funding.
Money designed to help business closures remain temporary, as they awaited funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.
“That was to get them to the point where they could actually get the federal assistance,” Sheehan said.
He said the third round of funding will ease the transition back into the new normal of social distancing rules.
“This phase is really focused on existing businesses with those additional costs that are associated with the emergency orders and to get them ready to go and functioning as best they can during this difficult time,” he said.
Phase 3 of reopening is expected to begin later this month, which is expected to include casinos, fitness centers and museums.
