SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new art project is coming to Springfield, intended to feature local artists. Officials hope this project can avoid vandalism issues the city has seen elsewhere.
Calling all of you artists out there, the city of Springfield needs your help!
Springfield Museums, teaming up with Springfield Cultural Partnership, is seeking proposals for public art installations to brighten up a local park.
"You know, I think art unites people, and it's a universal language. It can tell a story, and it's open to interpretation. So I think that that's the powerful aspect of art," said the executive director for the Springfield Cultural Partnership, Karen Finn.
This public art project, meant to transform Pynchon Park in Springfield into a colorful, vibrant space, will allow people to gather.
Up to eight proposals funded in the project called "Spark! Igniting Our Community." The project would be created in the park in Pynchon Plaza, a park that has been closed for 40 years.
All in a plan, the plan is to celebrate the community and culture. The park will feature mosaics, 3D sculptures, fencing art, and more on the walkway and walls of buildings nearby like the Springfield Police Department's substation.
Like an interactive museum without walls, perfect for a pandemic-friendly time outside, the park will have something to offer year-round.
"It's going to have a colorful splash park. Also, I don't know if they want you to get in the water, but I’m sure we’ll see some toes enjoying that in the summer months," Finn added.
Multiple murals in Springfield were vandalized over the last few months. Finn said she hopes this won’t happen again since the project is a collaboration with the community.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News he’s looking forward to the area bringing patrons to a nearby business.
"Arts and culture are extremely important. They send a spark for economic development, for business visits," Sarno said.
Applicants can apply for more than one of the eight installations, but each will be awarded to one person or team with a strong preference for Springfield residents.
If anyone is interested in applying, click here. The deadline to apply is February 12.
