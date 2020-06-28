SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad seized several different types of fireworks over the weekend after receiving many calls.
Officials told Western Mass News that anyone who possesses, under control or explodes fireworks are in violation of M.G.L 148 section 39 and will be fined no less than $10 nor more than $100.
They continued to say that officers who are qualified to serve criminal processing shall seize all fireworks without the use of a warrant.
The fireworks seized will be forfeited to the commonwealth.
