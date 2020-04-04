SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The new Homeless Tent Triage Facility in Springfield will allow the national guard and health care providers to address the medical needs of the homeless population that may be affected by COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke with Mayor Domenic Sarno about the facility and how the city is prepared to protect the homeless.
755 Worthington Street is now home to Springfield's Homeless Tent Triage Facility.
"We started Mercy and Baystate and friends of the homeless reached out to me in crisis mode about 10 days ago and asked for help and its the right thing to do for our vulnerable homeless population," Mayor Sarno said.
Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News the tents are set up to help the homeless amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"I'm going to utilize not only city staff, medical professionals, but we will also have the national guard here and to make sure our vulnerable homeless population is safe and sound," Mayor Sarno explained.
Sarno explained the main reasons for these tents are to control, take care, and keep track of the homeless individuals that contract the virus.
"A homeless person gets tested positive were or he or she going to go? They cant go back here they end up on the street or if they get in there they could spread like wildfire and we don't want that to occur," Mayor Sarno noted.
The Commissioner of Health and Human Services for the City of Springfield, Helen Caulton-Harris said these tents are strategically set up in three different categories.
There will be 75 beds spaced six feet apart.
"There are 3 tents one is for testing one is for PUI, a person under investigation and the other is for individuals who may test positive for COVID-19," Caulton-Harris said.
With the number of coronavirus cases growing across the Bay State, Mayor Sarno said he is hoping to get more testing in the city soon.
"Our goal, Helen and I's goal are to get some type of testing facilities here also to help out my Springfield residents and businesses in the area. The testing is evolving quickly my chief of staff tom ash are working with a private company and we might be able to do something as early as next week," Mayor Sarno explained.
And Mayor Sarno wanted to remind Springfield residents it's up to them to do their part to kill this virus, but if it continues to spread, the city is prepared.
"I'm working with Governor Baker and Lieutenant [Governor] Polito if we have to for a surge field hospital at the MassMutual Center I utilized that 9 years ago when we had the devastating EF3 tornado, so I'm ready to go," Mayor Sarno noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.