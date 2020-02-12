SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community leaders in Springfield are working to solve an issue they've been dealing with for years, people illegally staying in vacant buildings, otherwise known as squatting.
They said the issue gets worse in the winter when people are looking to escape the cold.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield's Building and Fire Commissioner Steve Desilets to get the answers on what they are doing to address the problem.
"The squatters are smart, they'll pull a piece of plywood just enough to sneak in," Desilets said.
Desilets told Western Mass News the city has faced the issue of illegal building squatters for years, calling it a never-ending battle.
"We spend a lot of time a lot of effort to keep control of these properties keep them clean keep them secure to eliminate these problems," Desilets explained.
Code enforcement isn't the only city department concerned over squatters. Springfield's Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi also expressed concerns.
"We work in close conjunction with the building inspectors to keep a database of abandoned buildings keep them boarded up so people aren't squatting in them because of it a huge life safety problem," Calvi said.
Calvi told Western Mass News that because of how these vacant buildings are boarded up, it makes it nearly impossible for them to get in, and do their job.
"We had a fire in the fall when someone was squatting in the building. They lit a fire in the fireplace with gasoline and the fire got out of control they became trapped and the front of the building was boarded up and they ended up getting trapped and parsing," Calvi explained.
A scenario that's played out multiple times in vacant buildings just like this.
Desilets said if you see a boarded-up building like this with a red 'x' on the door that means it's been deemed unsafe by the city.
Additionally, if you see a building with a white place with a red slash, it means the fire department will only enter if it's a life or death situation and if there's two red slashed?
They aren't allowed to enter under any circumstance.
"Right now we are monitoring about 250 buildings that can go up 100 or down 100 depending on the number of court cases," Desilets explained.
With what seems like a never-ending cycle of building code enforcement in an aging city, constant inspections, and keeping an accurate count of the vacant buildings are the primary ways they're confronting the problem, but they said, they can use all the help they can get.
"If people see something say something. Call enforcement. Call 311. We will get someone right out and look at it," Desilets said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.