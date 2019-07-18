SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns have been raised about repeat violent offenders being allowed back on the streets and threatening the safety of residents.
Springfield's mayor has been an outspoken advocate for bail reform to keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars longer, but what do defense attorneys and judges think about this?
Is this a problem that needs fixing, and is there the way to do it?
"These are gun towing, drug dealing, gang banging individuals, who are known to the police, who are repeat violent offenders," Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno tells us.
Over the last few months, there have been multiple shootings and stabbings in the city of Springfield, some committed by those repeat violent offenders.
Back in April, the mayor reacted to a shooting at Club Aquarius in Springfield after a Springfield Police officer was shot twice by a 25-year-old man, who, police say, was known to them.
"This individual is well known to the Police Department and it just boggles my mind some of the serious charges that this individual has perpetrated just recently," stated Mayor Sarno.
While the city is reporting crime is down 44% since 2013, Springfield Police tell Western Mass News they see the same prolific offenders arrested time and time again.
Mayor Sarno blames low bail amounts.
"It's very difficult and, many of times, I'm not saying all the judges, but many of judges would say change the law. Well, that's what I've tried to do," continued Mayor Sarno.
The mayor has proposed a fix, changing current state law to allow prosecutors to appeal bail amounts they believe are too low.
Right now, only defense attorneys have that opportunity.
Speaking with Western Mass News, defense attorney Joe Pacella says this does not seem realistic.
"This proposal is something that looks good on paper, but, in practical application, it's going to be a nightmare for the court system," says defense lawyer Joe Pacella.
Pacella says a defendant already has the right to appeal an unfair bail, but, once it's taken to Superior Court, he finds the majority are denied, and it's costly.
"If you have all these other appeals that have to be defended, they are going to have to significantly increase the budget for a defense council that are appointed to people who are indigent," said Pacella.
We also asked former Springfield Mayor Mary Hurley to weigh in.
She spent just over nineteen years serving as a judge and says, every day, judges are asked to make tough decisions while looking at many different factors.
"Unfortunately, you get a black robe. You don't get a crystal ball, so it's, often times difficult and you're trying to balance things out, and the court, in terms of the Supreme Court, has kept coming up with decisions that limit a judge's free ability to make a decision without looking at this, this, that, that, and I don't think the Supreme Court is always right either," says Hurley.
But she says, ultimately, it comes down to public safety.
"I think a lot of it should depend upon what their prior record is, the brand, and case came down and said that you have to consider their ability to post a bail, but, in the last analysis, it should be about the safety of the public versus the rights of the defendant," added Hurley.
