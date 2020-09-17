SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer is recovering after an illegal dirt bike rider hit her earlier Wednesday morning. Now city officials are calling for more to be done to get illegal vehicles off the streets.
The incident happened on State Street, and officials said the rider was popping wheelies and was intentionally riding right into an officer. Western Mass News told she is in stable condition, but officials said this should have never happened.
On Thursday morning, Springfield police officers were working at a construction zone on State Street when an illegal dirt bike came zooming down the road.
"There was a dirt bike rider avoiding some of the cars, popping some wheelies," said Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Walsh told Western Mass News the illegal dirt bike rider intentionally struck a female officer, knocking her to the ground.
The suspect, later identified as Carlos Rivera, crashed his bike and then began to punch and kick another officer on the scene. Officials told us he also bit the female officer he hit with his bike. Walsh said Rivera has a lengthy criminal history.
"Fresh out of jail, he was on parole on probation from an armed home invasion, an armed robbery and he’s out here not obeying the law again," he said. "So the bike will be confiscated, it was stolen."
Now with Rivera in custody, city officials are calling for more action to prevent illegal dirt bikes from hitting the streets. City Councilor Orlando Ramos said he’s refiling legislation to allow officers more authority to confiscate illegal bikes.
"I’m just glad that the officer is ok. I’m glad the rider was apprehended and taken into custody," he said. "I hope that that serves as a lesson for anyone else thinking of doing something so stupid. We need to continue to be vigilant on this issue."
Mayor Domenic Sarno said he’s calling on the courts to hold repeat criminal offenders like Rivera.
"If they’re not going to learn they need to be kept off my streets, off my streets out of my neighborhoods," he said. "The sense of lawlessness and disrespect, we’re not going to tolerate."
Rivera is facing numerous charges. The female officer was released from Baystate Medical Center Thursday afternoon.
