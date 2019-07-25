Springfield officials suspect no foul play after body was discovered on Stratford Terrace.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating after a body was found earlier today on Stratford Terrace.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the unattended death is, at this time, not considered suspicious and officials are not expected to conduct a criminal investigation.
The medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death within the coming days.
